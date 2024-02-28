Search
City Approves Lease/Purchase For Battery Powered Golf Carts

A lease purchase agreement for 40 lithium-ion battery-powered golf carts was approved by the Chillicothe City Council.  The carts are a used, 2020 model, but still carry a 12-14 month warrant.

The Lease Purchase agreement is with Maxim Golf.  City Administrator Roze Frampton explains.

Maxim is purchasing the cars and will lease them to the city

The battery-operated carts will be navy blue and will replace the white gas-powered carts.  The city still needs to install the needed chargers for the battery carts.

