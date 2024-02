The Livingston County Humane Society received approval for improvements at the city-owned animal shelter. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the Humane Society received funds for the work.

To build a 50 x 40 addition.

The addition would include a new office, cat areas, and a warehouse.

Frampton says they will need to meet a few requirements as this is a city-owned property.

Prevailing wage and bonding

Work could start soon if all requirements are met.

