Lady Hornets Advance To District Championship After Shutting Down Savannah

The 23-1 Chillicothe Lady Hornets basketball team wanted to get out to a fast start in their first postseason game, a 3rd matchup against conference rival Savannah on the season. #1 Chillicothe quickly established control over #5 Savannah with an 11-0 run to open the game. Coach Darren Smith said he wanted his team to come out with great defense and the team obliged, forcing 11 turnovers in the first frame while not allowing a made field goal.

Chillicothe’s defensive pressure resulted in a 24-9 halftime lead and the Lady Hornets continued to pull away from there. Liz Oliver was terrific for Chillicothe scoring 22 points including 12 in the 3rd quarter, while shooting a perfect 10/10 from the free throw line and pulling down a game high 9 rebounds. Jolie Bonderer stuffed the stat sheet once again, finishing with 9 points, 6 boards and 4 assists as Chillicothe advanced with a 51-23 victory over the Savannah Savages.

The top seeded Lady Hornets will meet #2 Lafayette in the Class 4 District 16 Championship on Friday night after the Lady Irish defeated Benton 61-47 in the first semifinal game on the night. Chillicothe and Lafayette will play for the district trophy at Chillicothe High School on Friday night with tipoff at 6 PM.

Chillicothe 13 24 28 51

Savannah 3 9 14 23

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – Oliver 22, J. Bonderer 9, Kayanna Cranmer 8, Lydia Bonderer 4, Delanie Kieffer 3, Emily Schreiner 3, Lyla Beetsma 2

Savannah – Mylee Schrick 8, Taylor Hilsabeck 7, Ella Scott 6, Rhyan Schrick 2

