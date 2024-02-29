State Completes Carroll County Audit

The Missouri State Auditor’s office completed the Audit of Carroll County.

Findings in the audit include:

Controls and Procedures in the Sheriff’s Office – failure to review work of the administrator, including preparation of bank reconciliations and proper accounting records, failing to retain copies of deposit receipts and an inventory of seized property.

A mid-term increase in the Sheriff’s compensation.

Failure to develop a records management and retention policy for electronic communication records.

County officials agreed with the finding and will work to follow the recommendations to correct the issues.

