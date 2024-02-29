Missouri Political Party Caucuses

As Missouri lawmakers repealed the state primary to pick the delegates to their national conventions, Caucuses will be used as an alternative method.

For the Republican Party, the caucuses will be held March 2nd, this Saturday. In Livingston County, that will take place at the Chillicothe Middle School. Registration begins at 9:00 am and doors will close at 10:00 am. You can also pre-register online at www.missouri.gop.

For the Democrat Party, voting for delegates is available by mail now. You can request a ballot through March 12th, and they must be returned by March 23rd. Four hours of in-person voting will be available on the 23rd. Go to www.missouridemocrats.org to request a ballot. Results of the vote will be announced March 28th and county caucus meetings will be held on or before April 18th to select delegates to congressional district conventions based on those results.

