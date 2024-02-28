Jail Bookings

Six recent bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Monday:

Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 66-year-old Garry Lee Shirley of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center on 2 counts of alleged harassment. Bond is set at $20,000 cash only.

Gentry County officers arrested 44-year-old David Wayne Cox for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $15,000.

Tuesday:

Caldwell County Deputies arrested and booked 23-year-old Skylar A. Loucks of Chillicothe into the jail to serve 2 days of his 10-day sentence for DWI.

Chillicothe Police Department booked 33-year-old Joseph A. Stagg of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a warrant for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only.

Grundy County deputies arrested and booked 53-year-old Timothy W. Bland into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged DWI. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only.

Wednesday:

Chillicothe Police Department arrested and booked 40-year-old Ryan Roman into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Share this:

Tweet

