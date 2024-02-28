January Missouri Jobs Report

The State’s Jobs report for January shows non-farm payroll decreased by 800 jobs, private industry payroll decreased by 300 jobs, and government employment decreased by 500 jobs. a small increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reports that since January of 2023, there was an increase of 42,100 jobs and the unemployment rate increased by half of a percentage point, from 2.8 percent in January 2023 to 3.3 percent in January 2024.

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in January 2024 at 3.3 percent.

The Monthly unemployment report with a breakdown by county will be released on March 8th.

