Hornets Come Up Short In District Semifinal Against Maryville

The #3 Chillicothe Hornets traveled to Lafayette High School in St. Joseph on Thursday night to take on the #2 Maryville Spoofhounds in the Class 4 District 16 semifinal. The Hornets were coming off their 59-48 victory over Savannah in the opening round of the tournament, meanwhile Maryville received a bye and had not played since last Thursday’s regular season finale where the Hornets had defeated the Spoofhounds 56-40.

Maryville started the game by scorching the nets from distance, hitting four triples in the first quarter to take a 12-8 lead. In the 2nd quarter Chillicothe struggled to take care of the basketball, turning it over 11 times in the first half while the Spoofhounds led 22-17 at the break.

Maryville began the 3rd quarter with another blitz, a 7-0 run in the first 70 seconds to establish a 12 point lead and the Hornets were never able to get back within striking distance. Jaishon White finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds for Chillicothe. James Mathew battled illness throughout the game, and was not able to start but did end with 4 points and 9 rebounds. Maryville pulled away to record a 56-32 victory, and will face Lafayette in the District Championship game after the Fighting Irish defeated top seeded Benton on a buzzer beater.

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team will have to say goodbye to three brilliant senior starters in Mathew, Jackson Trout and Alijah Hibner. Coach Tim Cool recorded his 3rd 20 win season with the Hornets as Chillicothe finishes with a 21-5 mark and 2nd place in the MEC standings.

Chillicothe 8 17 25 32

Maryville 12 22 38 56

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – White 15, Trout 7, Mathew 4, Hibner 3, Kenyen Gannan 3

Maryville – Derek Quinlin 18, Peyton McCollum 15, Tate McCollum 8, Matthew Walter 5, Lucas Vierthaler 5, Delton Davis 4

