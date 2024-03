The State of Missouri is holding about 1.5 Billion Dollars of unclaimed property, and they want the owners to claim it.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek says there are 10 million accounts that are unclaimed.

You can check online.

Malek says if you have accounts, you can claim them online.

Could receive payment in 7-10 days

The website to search for unclaimed accounts held by the state of Missouri is showmemoney.com.

