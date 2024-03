The Livingston County Commission meets in regular session for the first week of March. The meetings are Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am.

Tuesday:

At 10:00 am is a bid opening for steel.

At 10:30 am the commission meets with Michael Marriott from MoDOT.

At 6:30 pm, the commissioners will attend the Cart Rock meeting at Celebrations.

Livingston County Commission meetings are open to the public.

