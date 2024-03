A prisoner at the Crossroad Correction Center in Cameron died Wednesday. Sixty-four-year-old Clifford Miller was serving a life sentence for forcible sodomy, a 45-year sentence for armed criminal action, a 15-year sentence for second-degree assault, a 30-year sentence for first-degree assault, and a 25-year sentence for kidnapping from Jackson County.

He had been in prison since 1994. An autopsy will be performed.

