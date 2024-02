The contract for the sale of Field School to the Concerned Citizens for the Community for the Senior Center has been rescinded. The Chillicothe R-II School Board took the action in their executive session of Monday’s special meeting.

At Monday’s Chillicothe City Council Meeting, the Senior Center Director Teresa Sykes told the council they will be doing renovations and improvements to the current facility.

Received a grant to help with renovations.

They are at various stages on those items.

