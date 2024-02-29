City Awards Mowing and Haying Contracts

Mowing and Haying contracts were approved by the Chillicothe City Council for the 2024/25 fiscal year.

The City’s mowing contract for nuisance properties was awarded to Figg Lawn Care. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains what that includes.

Some city-owned property is included.

Frampton says the Haying contract in the new industrial park was awarded to Brice Walker.

Allows the city to collect some additional revenue.

The request for additional haying bids at the fire training center ground was dropped as the ground is already under lease.

