Two Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Two Jail bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday at 1:30 pm, 34-year-old Christa D. Phelps was arrested and booked at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail by Livingston County Deputies on a Failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Wednesday at 3:00 pm, Livingston County deputies booked 28-year-old Marquay R Marshall into the Caldwell County Detention Center on Failure to appear warrants on seven charges including alleged No License, No License, Displayed/Possessed plates of another, No License, Seat Belt, No Insurance, and Failure to register a vehicle. Bond is set at $1,315 cash only.

