Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Two Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Two Jail bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday at 1:30 pm, 34-year-old Christa D. Phelps was arrested and booked at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail by Livingston County Deputies on a Failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.  Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Wednesday at 3:00 pm, Livingston County deputies booked 28-year-old Marquay R Marshall into the Caldwell County Detention Center on Failure to appear warrants on seven charges including alleged No License, No License,  Displayed/Possessed plates of another, No License, Seat Belt, No Insurance, and Failure to register a vehicle.  Bond is set at $1,315 cash only.

 

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601