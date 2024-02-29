Wednesday Police Report

Seventy-eight calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

09:06 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Washington and Clay Street for a vehicle blocking the highway.

09:09 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Trenton and Litton Road for a single-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

10:42 a.m., Officers assisted Arnold Police Department with an identity theft case. Officers attempted to contact an individual.

02:42 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of W Mohawk Rd for a motor vehicle accident. The driver sustained possible arm and head injuries. Transported by Medics.

