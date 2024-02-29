MDC Offers FREE Virtual Mushroom Hunting Program

Mushroom Hunting… It is a springtime tradition in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the spring warmth stimulates natural life, including fungi such as morels and other edible mushrooms. The MDC is offering a free virtual Mushroom Hunting 101 class, March 16th, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Nikki King, MDC naturalist, will explain how mushrooms are produced and their role in ecology, where and how people can look for mushrooms. She will provide tips on identifying edible mushrooms and avoiding those that are not safely edible.

The Mushroom Hunting 101 program is open to all ages. Registration is required and can be done online.

To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48U.

