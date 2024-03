A brush fire on Highway 190 summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Saturday morning. The call came in at about 11:55 am to 9005 Highway 190. Fire crews used leaf blowers and mobile water tanks to put out the fire that burned 90 acres. The fire crews were called back to the scene after hot spots reignited. The fire crew spent a total of about six hours at the scene.

