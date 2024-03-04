Search
Weekend Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the weekend includes more than 170 calls for service.

Sunday:  39 calls

12:53 PM, Officers responded to 1300 block of Jackson in reference to packages being stolen from outside of a residence. Officers viewed a camera from the neighborhood but failed to identify a suspect.  The investigation is ongoing.

1:20 PM, Officers responded to the 700 block of Vine Street for warrant service. They contacted a woman with an outstanding Livingston County Arrest Warrant, she was taken into custody.  She posted bond and was released with a court date.

2:03 PM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street and Webster Street for a subject who had attempted self-harm. Officers made contact and provided a ride to Hedrick Medical Center where the subject received a mental health evaluation.

Saturday:  46 calls

1:11 AM, Officers responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Ln. for a report of theft.  A suspect has not been identified; the investigation is ongoing.

12:46 PM, Officers assisted the Children’s Division in the 100 block of Jackson Street with attempting to contact a subject.

5:44 PM, Officers responded to the 500 block of Williams Street for a noise complaint.  Contact was made charges are pending.

Friday: 86 calls

1:54 PM, Officers responded to the 600 block of Locust Street where one person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.  They were unable to post bond and were transported to jail.

5:08 PM, Officers took a walk-in report of a delayed motor vehicle crash. The reporting party provided information about the crash. Investigation continuing.

8:21 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of a child who had become separated from their parent in a business.  The child was located shortly after Officers arrival and was uninjured.

