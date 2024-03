Filing for CRP ground is open at the local Farm Service Agency offices. Livingston County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Raysha Tate says the announcement was made over the weekend.

There is only a four-week window for sign-up.

Tate says the ground offered does need to meet production requirements.

A crop history from 2012-2017.

If interested in applying, contact your local FSA office. In Livingston County, call 660-646-6220.

