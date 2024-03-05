Early Signs Of Drought In Livingston County

Livingston County is again on the Drought Monitor as Abnormally Dry. Livingston County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Raysha Tate says we had been doing well.

Conditions could improve with timely rains.

Tate says last year we did use up a lot of the reserves in the subsoil moisture, so we need to be watching the field conditions this year.

Tate says there are some taking advantage of the warmer and dry conditions to get into the field.

They are putting on fertilizer and doing field prep.

Tate cautions on early planting and recommends checking with your crop insurance carrier for allowable dates.

