Traffic Stop Results In Man Tased & Arrested

A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon resulted in a man tased and arrested.

At about 2:35 pm, an attempt to stop a vehicle being driven in a careless manner on Washington Street near Park Lane resulted in a man being tased and arrested. The traffic stop was at about 2:30 pm. After the vehicle pulled into a parking lot, the officers made contact with the driver. They saw evidence of suspected drug violations and asked the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver got out and allegedly made threats, stating he was going to shoot them. The officer attempted to take the man into custody and he resisted and was then tased. The man was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, along with traffic violations. The man was taken to the hospital, was cleared for confinement, and later taken to Caldwell County Detention Center.

At about 10:30 am, trespassing was reported in the 1000 block of Elm Street. A warning was issued.

2:05 pm, officers responded to the 600 block of Business 36 on a report of theft. The investigation continues.

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday.

