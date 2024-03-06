Severe Weather Awareness Week – Tornadoes

A Tornado can be deadly and tornadoes have demonstrated their awful power in the region. Tornadoes are most commonly associated with thunderstorms and there may or may not be extended warnings ahead of the tornado. The National Weather Service issues Watches and Warnings for Tornados. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says a “Watch” means a tornado is possible.

Mell says with a “WARNING,” you need to take action!

If outside, get indoors. If in a vehicle, and you are a safe distance away, drive away from the tornado and seek shelter

In a mobile home, you need to seek a substantial shelter for safety.

Mell says, If indoors, move to the lowest level.

Have a radio with you and be listening for updates on the storm. Stay in your shelter until the warning is lifted.

