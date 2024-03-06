Search
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report – Investigations & Arrests

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report includes several incidents and arrests.

Incident Reports:

February 24th, LCSO responded to reports of an intoxicated man allegedly leaving Southwest School.  Deputies located the vehicle in a field entrance on LIV 416.  Investigation resulted in the arrest of 53-year-old Timothy Bland of Trenton for alleged DWI prior offense and violating ignition interlock requirement.

February 29th, deputies were called to a home in Chula to assist the Livingston County Coroner’s Office with a death scene.

February 29th, deputies were called to a home in Dawn to seize narcotics.  Report to be forwarded to proper authorities.

February 29th, deputies took a report of a sexual assault in Eastern Livingston County.  The investigation continues.

Arrests:

2/28, deputies arrested 34-year-old Christa Phelps of Bethany on a Livingston County Arrest Warrant for alleged failing to appear.  She was unable to post bond and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

2/29, deputies were called to LIV 216 near LIV 269 in Wheeling, for a suspicious vehicle/possible passed-out driver.  The investigation resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Renee Rardin for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

2/28, deputies arrested 28-year-old Marquay Marshall of Chillicothe for alleged failure to appear on SEVEN warrants for various traffic offenses.

3/2, deputies arrested 41-year-old Christopher Vaughn of Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal Warrant alleged failing to appear.  He posted bond and was released.

 

