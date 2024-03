A public hearing for the stormwater improvement project in the Hutchinson Subdivision will be held March 19th. The meeting is at City Hall at 5:15 pm.

The city will provide details about the stormwater. The location of the stormwater improvements will generally occur along Ridgecrest Drive, Meadowlane Drive, and Oaklawn Drive including private lots along the proposed route. Residents of the Hutchinson Subdivision are encouraged to attend.

This is open to the public.

