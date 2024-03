The 2024 Chillicothe Education Association Team Trivia Championship is this Friday at the CHS Commons. Jim Wheeler from the Chillicothe Education Association says the event is open to teams of up to five players.

Wheeler says the event is a fundraiser.

The cost is $40 per team and you can register by contacting Jim Wheeler at the Chillicothe High School. The number is 660-646-0700.

