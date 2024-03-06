Annual Deer Rack Measurement Event

The annual North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance (NMSA) deer antler scoring program will be March 23rd at Celebrations in Chillicothe. In this event, certified scorers will be measuring the antlers for local hunters.

NMSA President Steve Shoot says the deer will be scored without cost for all who attend.

Includes certified scoring for Pope & Young, Boone & Crockett, and Missouri Big Bucks.

Shoot says they will accept the deer from 9:00 am to Noon and score those until complete.

He says they will have one local award.

A best-of-show plaque will be presented by the board.

If you need more information, contact Steve Shoot at 660-752-8010.

