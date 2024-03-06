IRS Tax Filing – April 15th Deadline

The deadline for filing IRS and State Tax returns is April 15th this year. IRS Spokesman Ceasar Yabor says there are only a couple of exceptions this year.

Except in Massachusetts and Washington DC.

Yabor says if you will not be able to complete your return, you can file for an extension.

Estimate what you owe, pay, and file for an extension.

The extension is only on the time to file, not on the paying of taxes owed. If you do not pay on time, there may be penalties.

Forms needed are found at www.irs.gov.

