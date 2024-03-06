Cultural Corner – All School Art Exhibits

Chillicothe’s annual All-Schools Art Exhibit is running now through April 12th at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery. Three separate displays will be presented. The artwork of Chillicothe High and Middle School students is exhibited now, through March 15th.

From March 19th through April 5th, artwork by Chillicothe elementary students will be displayed.

From April 9th through 12th, art by homeschooled students and those from Bishop Hogan, Chula, and Southwest will be presented.

Each group of students will be recognized with their own reception, which will be held on the final day of their display from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Cultural Corner invites everyone to visit and support the area youth. Hours are 10:00 to 4:00 Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 on Saturday.

