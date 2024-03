The sentencing hearing for 40-year-old Nicole Marie Koch on charges of Endangering The Welfare of a Child is Thursday at 9:00 am. Koch had pled guilty to the charge in December, with other charges dropped in the plea agreement. The sentencing will take place in the 3rd floor Circuit Courtroom of the Livingston County Courthouse.

The plea agreement includes a recommendation of a suspended sentence and 5 years of probation.

