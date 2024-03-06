Concerns Over Trans Gender Material At Youth Library

At the recent Livingston County Library Board meeting, area residents voiced concerns over material available at the Lilian DesMaries Youth Library. The material is related to Trans-Gender topics. Library Director Sue Lightfoot Horine provided a statement on the topic.
All comments are taken under consideration and will receive a response.
Comments are accepted a the board meetings.
The next meeting is Thursday, March 21st at 4:30 pm at the Main Library. Comments are limited to five minutes. To be added to the agenda, contact the library at 660-646-0547.
