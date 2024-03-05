MoDOT Sidewalk Projects In Area Communities

A sidewalk improvement project will begin March 11th in Ludlow. The project is to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and is funded in part through the Transportation Alternatives Program. This will improve sidewalks in Chula, Ludlow, and Wheeling.

The contractor, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to complete the project by early May.

The planned schedule includes:

Ludlow (Routes D and DD) to begin Monday, March 11th.

Crews plan to begin on the south end of Route D, working north on the west side of the road. Once complete, crews will begin on Route DD at Route D, working west on the north side of the road.

Work is expected to be complete by early April.

Other projects in the area include:

Wheeling (Route B) – April 1 – May 10.

Chula (Route K) – April 29 – May 3.

Some lane closures will be necessary throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control, flaggers, signs and barricades. All vehicles and personal property will need to be removed from the work area prior to start of construction.

