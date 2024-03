In the United States, there are an estimated 25 million cloud-to-ground lightning flashes each year. While lightning can be fascinating to watch, it is also extremely dangerous. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says lightning is common when we have thunderstorms.

Mell says to take shelter, get indoors or get in a vehicle. Stay away from Windows.

Wednesday, we will talk about tornadoes. There will also be a tornado drill Wednesday at 11:00 am.

