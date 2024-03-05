Resurfacing US 36 In Livingston County

Resurfacing of a portion of US 36 will begin March 11th. The Missouri Department of Transportation contractor will handle the project from Coon Creek in Chillicothe, west to the Caldwell County Line.

Route 36 will remain open throughout the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock.

There will be a 15-foot width restriction in place for the duration of the project, with a 10-foot width restriction under the US 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

