Four bookings into Jail for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

30-year-old Cody Scott McCracken was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $2,500.He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

28-year-old Amber Lynn Jones was booked Wednesday by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $2,500. She is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

29-year-old Felicia Pauline Martin was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday by Livingston County Deputies on a charge of Harassment.

36-year-old Joshua Steven Knouse was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday by Livingston County Deputies on alleged Failure To Appear on a Writ.

