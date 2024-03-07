Severe Weather Awareness – Hail & Wind

This is Severe Weather Awareness and Preparedness Week and the National Weather Service is providing information on various aspects of severe weather. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says Wind and Hail have the potential to cause damage.

Particularly talking about property and vehicles.

Mell says Hail is often associated with thunderstorms and warnings may indicate the likely presence of hail.

Wind can be an issue with or without storms. Strong winds can affect trees, buildings, and high-profile vehicles. High winds can also blow objects around and pose a significant threat to your safety.

