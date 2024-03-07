Free Turkey Workshop – In-Person & Virtual

Introduction to Turkey Hunting will be offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation in an in-person and virtual program March 23rd.

The MDC says turkey hunters are passionate about their sport and can learn how to hunt gobblers in the Missouri Department of Conservation (class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. The same class will be offered online at the same time.

The program is open to participants ages 9 and older. Children age 9 to 15 must be accompanied by a participating adult for the in-person class. Registration is required. To register for the in-person class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48x. To register for the virtual class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48Y.

