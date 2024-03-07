Gallatin Man Remains In Custody On Child Sex Charges

A 56-year-old Gallatin man, Scott A Marriott appeared in Daviess County Circuit Court for two cases. In the first case, he is facing charges of alleged Child Molestation, Sexual Misconduct, and Assault. The second case includes alleged Statutory Sodomy, Statutory Rape, Child Molestation, Sexual Traffiking of a Child, Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor, Enticement, Promoting Child Pornography, Rape, Furnishing Pornographic Material To A Minor, and Endangering The Welfare Of A Child. Marriott will be held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail until his next hearing in June.

Marriott appeared in Circuit Court Wednesday for Arraignment and entered a plea of Not Guilty. The next court date is June 5th for Plea and Trial Setting.

