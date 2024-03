The USDA is surveying farmers about their plans for this year’s planting. Lance Hong with the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says surveys have been mailed.

Cut 1 20 sec They mailed surveys to 70,000 producers on what and how much of various crops they will plant.

Hong says the data will be compiled and released as the USDA Perspective Plantings Report on March 28th.

Share this:

Tweet