Democrat Poling Places For Presidential Primary

The Missouri Democratic Party Announced several locations to serve as In-Person Voting Sites for the Party-Run Presidential Primary, on March 23rd.

There are four locations in the area counties, including:

In Carroll County, at the Carroll County Courthouse

In Daviess County, at the Daviess County Courthouse

In Grundy County, at the Grundy County Courthouse

In Linn County, at the Linn County Courthouse

The polling places will be open from 8:00 am to Noon.

Mail-In Ballots are available for request on the Missouri Democrat Party’s Website (https://request.mrgvote.com/Missouri). The ballots can be requested through March 12th. The Mail-In Ballots must be returned to the MDP by 10:00 AM on March 23rd.

