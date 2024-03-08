Severe Weather Awareness Week – Flooding

Flooding is the topic for the final day of Severe Weather Awareness Week. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says there are two types of flooding. The first is Flash Flooding.

Avoid areas prone to flash floods and water-covered roadways.

Flash floods can be the result of storms at your location or at upstream locations.

River flooding is another concern. Mell says often the concern is what you can not see.

The road may be washed away and you can not tell.

Always use caution with flooding. Mell says they tell everyone – Turn Around, Down Drown!

