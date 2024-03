A Career Fair, hosted by Grand River Technical School and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will be held April 10th. The Career Fair will be at the Mervyn Jenkins Expo Building at the Livingston County Fair Grounds. The event will run from 9:00 am to 1:15 pm and lunch will be provided.

Participating businesses will be meeting with job seekers, and conducting interviews.

Businesses interested should contact Shawnie Garcia at Grand River Tech. 660-646-3414.

