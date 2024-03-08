Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One-hundred-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:

2:49 AM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington Street for a suicidal man. The man’s attempt was stopped, and he was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

10:45 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Business 36 and Graves Street for a two-vehicle accident. Vehicle 1 was southbound on Graves Street and failed to yield to Vehicle 2 which was eastbound on Business 36. One citation was issued for failing to yield resulting in an accident.

10:59 AM Officers responded to the area of Polk and Walnut Street for a one-vehicle crash. The vehicle struck a stationary object in the roadway. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

2:15 PM, Officers and Livingston County Deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 1700 block of Deringer. As Officers were on scene the person fled. That person was later located and arrested. He was transported to Caldwell County Jail for the warrant and new charges are pending.

6:18 PM Officers took a report a runaway juvenile in the 1400 block of Clay Street. Officers located the missing juvenile and released them to their parents.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.

