Baker Wins KCHI Farm 40 Free

The 2024 KCHI Farm 40 Free winner is Marcella Baker of Hale. Baker’s name was drawn from the entries collected from the area sponsors and she is the winner of the entire package to plant 40 acres.

As the winner of the KCHI Farm 40 Free, Baker receives:

Tractor use from SN Partners, Chillicothe

Fertilizer from T&R Soil Service, Chillicothe

Seed from ProHarvest/Resor Seeds, Chillicothe

Fuel from MFA Oil & Propane, Chillicothe

Chemicals from Ag Chem/Richard Etter, Trenton

Meter Max from Cooper Seed, Chillicothe

