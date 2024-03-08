Six Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Six bookings for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

43-year-old Nicole Renee Webb of Chillicothe was arrested by Livingston County Deputies on a 24-hour hold. She is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond allowed.

54-year-old Christopher Brockmeier of Carrollton was arrested by Deputies for alleged driving while revoked or suspended. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000 Cash Only.

35-year-old Clinton Derrick Foster of Newtown was arrested by deputies for an alleged probation violation on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $40,000 Cash only.

38-year-old Cheyenne Nicole Church of Kansas City was arrested by deputies for alleged probation violation for possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with bond set at $10,000 Cash Only.

18-year-old Wyatt Weldon Schneiderheinze of Ludlow was arrested by deputies for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.

43-year-old Shannon Leigh Buss of Belton was arrested by deputies on a probation violation warrant from a charge of attempted forgery. She is held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for $5,000 cash only.

Share this:

Tweet

