Chillicothe Budget Workshop And City Council Meeting

Budget Workshop

The Chillicothe City Council will have a public hearing on the 2024/25 Budget. The workshop will be Wednesday, March 13th at 5:00 pm in council chambers at Chillicothe City Hall.

City Council Meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will begin their meeting Monday with a Public Hearing. The meeting is Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The Public Hearing is for the distribution of Capital Improvement Sales Tax Funds. A list of proposed projects will be presented.

Appearances on the agenda include:

Hope Haven Industries & YMCA for annual report and funds requests.

CMU General Manager Matt Hopper will present a resolution for an application for grant funding from the DNR.

Allison Jefferies will present the contract for renewal of their contract with Green Hills Communications, for phone and internet service.

City Administrator Roze Frampton will present an ordinance amending and extending a farm lease

Frampton will present the cooperative agreement with Livingston County Ambulance District.

City Attorney Robert Cowherd amending the ordinance on taxes for transient guests.

Frampton will present a request to temporarily lift the vacation cap for Police Department Staff.

