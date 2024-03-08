Search
Chillicothe Budget Workshop And City Council Meeting

Budget Workshop

The Chillicothe City Council will have a public hearing on the 2024/25 Budget.  The workshop will be Wednesday, March 13th at 5:00 pm in council chambers at Chillicothe City Hall.

 

City Council Meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will begin their meeting Monday with a Public Hearing.  The meeting is Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.

The Public Hearing is for the distribution of Capital Improvement Sales Tax Funds.  A list of proposed projects will be presented.

Appearances on the agenda include:

  • Hope Haven Industries & YMCA for annual report and funds requests.
  • CMU General Manager Matt Hopper will present a resolution for an application for grant funding from the DNR.
  • Allison Jefferies will present the contract for renewal of their contract with Green Hills Communications, for phone and internet service.
  • City Administrator Roze Frampton will present an ordinance amending and extending a farm lease
  • Frampton will present the cooperative agreement with Livingston County Ambulance District.
  • City Attorney Robert Cowherd amending the ordinance on taxes for transient guests.
  • Frampton will present a request to temporarily lift the vacation cap for Police Department Staff.

 

 

