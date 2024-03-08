Chillicothe Budget Workshop And City Council Meeting

Budget Workshop
The Chillicothe City Council will have a public hearing on the 2024/25 Budget. The workshop will be Wednesday, March 13th at 5:00 pm in council chambers at Chillicothe City Hall.
City Council Meeting
The Chillicothe City Council will begin their meeting Monday with a Public Hearing. The meeting is Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall.
The Public Hearing is for the distribution of Capital Improvement Sales Tax Funds. A list of proposed projects will be presented.
Appearances on the agenda include:
- Hope Haven Industries & YMCA for annual report and funds requests.
- CMU General Manager Matt Hopper will present a resolution for an application for grant funding from the DNR.
- Allison Jefferies will present the contract for renewal of their contract with Green Hills Communications, for phone and internet service.
- City Administrator Roze Frampton will present an ordinance amending and extending a farm lease
- Frampton will present the cooperative agreement with Livingston County Ambulance District.
- City Attorney Robert Cowherd amending the ordinance on taxes for transient guests.
- Frampton will present a request to temporarily lift the vacation cap for Police Department Staff.