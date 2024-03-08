Search
Trenton City Council Agenda Includes One Ordinance

The Trenton City Council will meet Monday at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.  The meeting will begin with public comments from Danny & Lindsay Stevens about the 12th Street Closing.

There is one ordinance on the agenda.

The proposal for Phase 2 of the 10th Street & Oklahoma Avenue water main project will be presented for consideration.

New Business includes appointments to the Convention and Visitors Board and a presentation by the Building Board on the update to the demolition program.

