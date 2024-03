A single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County left the driver with serious injuries Monday morning. State Troopers report the crash happened about 5:40 am. Forty-three-year-old Jose F. Vazquez of Harris, MO was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital following the crash on Route E, west of Milan. According to the report, Vazquez was westbound and struck a deer. His vehicle went off the road and overturned. Vazquez was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

