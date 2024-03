Filing For The Livingston County Primary Continues Until March 26th

The Livingston County Primary Election filing remains open until March 26th, with several County elected offices open for filing.

Filings that have been received so far include:

Eastern District Commissioner Dennis Hicks – R

Western District Commissioner Bryce Anderson – R & Willy Ropp – R

Sheriff Dustin Woelfle – R

Assessor Rich Thieme – R

Collector/Treasurer Diana Havens – R

Public Administrator Geri Curtis – R

Coroner Nathan Zabks – R & Megan Hall – R

For Committeeman and & Committeewoman

3rd Ward

Brett Marriot – R & Hillary Rasmussen – R

Blue Mound Township

Jeremy Clevenger – R

Chillicothe Township

Reid M. Stephens – R & Natalie Stephens – R

