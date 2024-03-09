MoDOT Resurfacing & Sidewalk Projects Begin Monday

A Highway resurfacing project and sidewalk projects begin Monday in Livingston County.

The sidewalk improvement project begins Monday in Ludlow. Crews plan to begin on the south end of Route D, working north on the west side of the road. Once complete, crews will begin on Route DD at Route D, working west on the north side of the road.

Other projects in the area include:

Wheeling (Route B) – April 1 – May 10.

Chula (Route K) – April 29 – May 3.

Resurfacing of a Portion of US 36 in Livingston County begins Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contractor will handle the project from Coon Creek in Chillicothe, west to the Caldwell County Line.

Route 36 will remain open throughout the project, but one lane may be closed in either direction. Single-lane closures could remain up around-the-clock.

There will be a 15-foot width restriction in place for the duration of the project, with a 10-foot width restriction under the US 65 bridge and the Kansas City Sub railroad bridge in Chillicothe.

Share this:

Tweet

