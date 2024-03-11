2024 Spring CEF Mini Grants

Members of the Chillicothe Education Foundation and Superintendent Dr Dan Weibers presented the Spring Mini Grants of more than $3,400 Monday morning. The recipients include:
- Bekah Anderson, CHS: “Demonstration Document Camera,” $203.40
- Kari Snyder, CES – 1st Grade: “Empowering Readers and Writers Through Listening Comprehension,” $373.63 (Patty Palmer)
- Rachael Wheeler, CHS: “The World at our Fingertips,” $500
- Amy Dixon and Ben Coult – K-5th Grades: “Helping Kids with What MATers,” $462.99
- Heather Davis, Dewey – 5th Grade: “Reading Can Expand the Minds of Children,” $487.53
- Rebecca Gilliland, Dewey – 5th Grade: “Handful of Powerful Words,” $501.60
- Lauren Quick, CHS: “STEM in Science and Health,” $397.53
- Sophie Chambers, Gifted – K-8th Grades: “Bringin Back Geography Skills,” $500