2024 Spring CEF Mini Grants

Members of the Chillicothe Education Foundation and Superintendent Dr Dan Weibers presented the Spring Mini Grants of more than $3,400 Monday morning. The recipients include:

Bekah Anderson, CHS: “Demonstration Document Camera,” $203.40

Kari Snyder, CES – 1st Grade: “Empowering Readers and Writers Through Listening Comprehension,” $373.63 (Patty Palmer)

Rachael Wheeler, CHS: “The World at our Fingertips,” $500

Amy Dixon and Ben Coult – K-5th Grades: “Helping Kids with What MATers,” $462.99

Heather Davis, Dewey – 5th Grade: “Reading Can Expand the Minds of Children,” $487.53

Rebecca Gilliland, Dewey – 5th Grade: “Handful of Powerful Words,” $501.60

Lauren Quick, CHS: “STEM in Science and Health,” $397.53

Sophie Chambers, Gifted – K-8th Grades: “Bringin Back Geography Skills,” $500

